Coca Cola is releasing a boozy version of this soda

In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year.

Canned cocktails sales have exploded as drinkers look for convenience and new flavors beyond wine and beer. The beverage category grew 53% last year and is projected to grow another 29% over the next three years, according to data from IWSR Drinks Analysis. Constellation’s research says the that adult alternative beverages, which includes ready-to-drink cocktails, represent an $8 billion market and will continue to grow.

The craze is overshadowing spiked seltzers. Following strong sales over the past few years, the low-calorie drink has faded in popularity — and sales — as customers get bored of it