Cold like ice or creative? Ms Chin adds JPS fee to drinks at shop Loop Jamaica

As the Christmas season approaches people from all sections of the island have been trying to come up with ways to earn extra money to pay their bills and cover additional expenses.

A Chinese business wholesale owner in a St Andrew community has however given new meaning to the term going the extra mile to earn a buck or two, with a new initiative that sees customers being asked to pay $10,00 extra for drinks that are sold cold.

For example, if a regular drinks cost $100 customers will be asked to purchase the same drink for $110 if the drink was placed in a refrigerator.

The revelation was made over the weekend when a customer went to purchase a beer and was told if the beer is hot they will be required to pay the regular price but if cold it attracts a fee.

The fee according to the wholesale owner, who customers call ‘Ms Chin’ is the JPS fee.

The shot owner was heard explaining that it costs to operate a refrigerator and to cover the money she pays for the electricity she has to add a fee to.

The explanation did not go down well with two customers who were heard claiming that the move by the shop operator was not legal.

Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, of the Consumer Affairs Commission, when contacted about the incident on Saturday, said it was the first she was hearing about such a case.

“To be honest this is the first I am hearing about such a case,” said Allen.

She said she would be looking into the matter further but said she did not think it was a breach of any policy. She said it could be a case where consumers are told of the differences so that they get the chance to decide.

NewsAmericasNow.com