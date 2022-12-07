Coldplay Names Dancehall Star Bayka’s “She Like It” Among Favorite Songs

American band Coldplay has revealed their year-end list of favorite songs, and rising artist Bayka is making a surprise appearance.

The band tweeted on Tuesday their seven favorite songs and an update to fans. “Hello everybody I hope you’re all doing really well. Here are some things I Love at the moment. We are in studio. We send you all so much love,” the band’s account said.

The songs on the list include Eryka Badu’s “RM” with Yun, “Tyrone (live),” “She Like It” by Bayka, “Looking for Somebody (To Love) by The 1975, “Totally” by Inhaler, “Hide & Seek” by Stormzy and “Hurt People” by Kyoka.

The era-defining Rock band is well known for their smash commercial hit “Viva La Vida,” and their endorsement of Bayka’s track brings much-needed attention to the rising artist’s career.

Bayka entered the music arena in 2021 and saw his music career taking off with his songs “1UpTown” and “She Like it,” released in April, going viral on Tik Tok. The song has 1.7 million views on YouTube, but many times that amount in likes, views, and new challenges created with its sound on Tik Tok.

In an interview last year, the artist, whose real name is Ronaldo Billings, shared that he is pursuing a degree in computing at the University of technology and is in his second year in 2022.

The artist was discovered by Di Truth Records through a social media competition that led to him winning the competition and getting a free studio session and music video. His song “Crazy Stuff” was produced by Di Truth Records.

The artist, who has about a dozen songs in his catalog, also has a growing following across DSPs. On Spotify, he has 160,844 monthly listeners. The artist reshared the Coldplay’s list on his Instagram account with the commentary “BIGGG.”