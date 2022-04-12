Commissioner of Police Colin John highlights the achievements of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit

Commissioner of Police Colin John, has highlighted the achievements of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Unit is currently commemorating its tenth anniversary with a series of activities, under the theme I Deserve to be Free – Don’t Traffic and Exploit Me

Delivering remarks at a Church Service on Sunday, Commissioner John said the Unit has made progress over the years, in fulfilling its mandate.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/JOHN-SERVICE.mp3

Commissioner John noted that Human Traffickers earn billions of dollars annually from this illegal trade.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/JOHN-SERVICE-1.mp3