Common Ground opens second branch in Bequia

Last Saturday, Common Ground Bequia opened on the Gingerbread Hotel compound by local designers, Ikesha Delpesche and Odini Sutherland.

According to a release, the new location is the second for the duo, who opened their first space at the Kingstown Cruise Ship terminal in April of this year.

Common Ground is a retail store that stocks locally made products ranging from fashion, jewellery, accessories, skincare, home décor fine art and even locally made snacks and beverages.

The Bequia location is now home to over twenty-five local creatives and makers hailing from St. Vincent, Bequia and Canouan with more expected to be added in the upcoming weeks.

The team is now in the process of planning their upcoming Christmas events, with a Christmas Market slated for December 10th at their Bequia location and another one at the Kingstown Location in the works before the upcoming Christmas season.