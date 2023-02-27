Comprehensive Survey and safety assessment to be conducted at J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia

A comprehensive survey and safety assessment of the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia is expected to be carried out soon.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Thursday from Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday, in relation to night landing at the Airport.

The Prime Minister explained why night landing no longer takes place at the J.F. Mitchell Airport.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BEQUIA-AIRPORT.mp3

The Prime Minister also outlined the problems which exist in relation to the approach to the J.F. Mitchell Airport.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BEQUIA-AIRPORT-1.mp3

The Prime Minister was responding to the question on behalf of Minister responsible form Airports, Senator Julian Francis.

Image Courtesy : svg-airport.com