Concerns over HPV spread have been raised

Family Nurse Practitioner Theckla Jack said that there is concern about the spread of the Human Papilloma Virus in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio this morning Sister Jack said that in 2014 a study conducted in SVG and St Kitts and Nevis showed that 109 out of 500 women tested, tested positive for HPV 16 and 18 which cause cervical cancer.
Sister Jack noted that HPV is spread mainly by sexual contact.
