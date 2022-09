The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

As, countries throughout the world continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a condolence book will be placed at Government House today for public signing.

The Prime Minister also said on NBC Radio this morning, that he will discuss having a condolence book for the victims of yesterday’s tragedy in Sandy Bay.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/CONDOLENCE-BOOK.mp3