Considerations are being made to have unvaccinated Teachers return to the classroom for the New School term in September.

This was among issues addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on Radio on Friday.

Dr. Gonsalves says he is seeking advice from Health authorities with regards to reviewing the COVID-19 regulations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REVIEW-REGULATIONS.mp3

Dr. Gonsalves says the issue will also have to be discussed with Parents and Teachers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REVIEW-REGULATIONS-1.mp3