Construction of temporary Bailey Bridges at Overland progressing well

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making progress with the construction of temporary Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noel in North Windward.

That’s the word from Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and works Montgomery Daniel.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning, Minister Daniel said the work is moving forward, despite the heavy rains.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BAILEY-BRIDGES-1.mp3

The Acting Prime Minister expressed confidence that the work on the bridges would be completed before Christmas.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BAILEY-BRIDGES-2.mp3