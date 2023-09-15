Construction on the Acute Referral Hospital expected to begin early next year

Construction work on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale is expected to get underway early next year.

That’s the word from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was speaking during NBC’s Face to face programme this week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/PRELIMINARY-WORK.mp3

The Acute Referral Hospital is to be constructed at an estimated cost of US$98 million, with more than 80 million going towards the construction of the hospital and purchasing of necessary equipment.

The remainder will be used to strengthen healthcare resilience through a system of reforms across the health sector and project management and consultancy fees.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel