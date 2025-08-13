Construction Progresses at Arnos Vale Acute Hospital 

A photograph of the Arnos Vale Acute Hospital under construction, as posted on the Agency for Public Information’s official Facebook page.

By R.Butcher. Press Release. Updated 5:29 p.m., Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Construction is underway at the Arnos Vale Acute Hospital, an estimated US$110 million project that aims to strengthen public health services and emergency response in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Project Manager, Fernando Viato, explained the pace of work, stating, “The foundation for Building No. 11 is now 100% complete, while the foundation for Building No. 12 stands at 98% and is expected to be finished by the end of today. Column construction for Building No. 11 has been finalised, and work on the columns for Building No. 12 is 20% complete, with full completion expected within the next 15 days.”

He also announced the commencement of construction on the suspended slab formwork – designed for the building’s roof.

Specialised services will be expanded, including cardiology, neurology with acute stroke care, thyroid treatment, chronic disease management, ophthalmology, and major surgeries.

The project is expected to take 32 months to finish.

Upon completion, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will become a Maternal, Child and Health Centre once the Acute Care Hospital is opened.