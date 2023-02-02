Consul General Rondy McIntosh says Plans for a Garifuna Homecoming in March are in place

Consul General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States of America Rondy “Luta” McIntosh says plans are in place for a Garifuna Homecoming in March.

CG McIntosh says he has been liaising with the Garifuna community in Los Angeles for the hosting of the event.

He has also sought the expertise of Vincentians at home to put a framework in place to facilitate the homecoming.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines also known as Yurumei by the Garifuna in the Diaspora, is regarded as their ancestral homeland.