Consul General to the USA, Rondy Mc Intosh attends his first official function

This country’s newly installed Consul General to the United States of America, Rondy Mc Intosh has attended his first official function since assuming office on August 1st.

On Thursday 12th August, Consul General McIntosh along with Investment and Trade Promotion Officer, Bernadette Ambrose-Black, attended a Recognition Ceremony commemorating the 60th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The ceremony was hosted under the patronage of Brooklyn’s Borough President Antonio Reynoso; New York State Senator, Zellnor Myrie, and Consul General J. Andre Laveau, Consul General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the United States.

During the ceremony, the Vincentian Consul General was formally introduced to several dignitaries, including the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams; Brooklyn’s Borough President, Antonio Reynoso Commissioner in Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Edward Mermelstein –, and several CARICOM Consuls General who are also members of the CARICOM Consular Corps.

Arrangements are already in the making for several meetings that would aid in the further development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event was organized by the Carlos Lezama Archive & Caribbean Cultural Center and the Coral Reef Experience.