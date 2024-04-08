Consultant Pediatrician at MCMH explains Congenital heart disease

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Congenital heart disease occur in one percent of live births globally.

So says Dr. Sharry-ann Davis-Andrews, Consultant Pediatrician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital while discussing the effects of the disease in babies on NBC Radio recently.

She explained the condition and when it could be detected in children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/CONGENTIAL-HEART-DISEASE.mp3

Dr. Davis-Andrews also spoke of the different types of congenital heart disease which she says falls under two different groups.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/TWO-GROUPS.mp3

 Dr. Sharry-ann Davis-Andrews, Consultant Pediatrician at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

 