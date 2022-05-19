Consultations relating to the proposed Acute Care Hospital will begin tomorrow

Consultations are to be held in the upcoming weeks with residents in the areas surrounding the proposed Acute Care Hospital to be constructed at Arnos Vale,.

This assurance came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Cuthbert Knights, during NBC’s Views On Issues Programme on Sunday.

Mr. Knights said the facility is expected to bring benefits for residents in the immediate area, and consultations will be held with the residents to discuss the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/HOSPITAL-CONSULTATION.mp3

Meanwhile, a Consultation will be held tomorrow for residents of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale and surrounding areas to discuss the Acute Care hospital Project.

The session will be held at the E.T Joshua Tarmac from 5pm, and is intended to provide information to key stakeholders, improve awareness and generate feedback on the construction of the new hospital.

The consultation will be addressed by Officials in the Ministries of Health, Wellness and the Environment and Economic Planning, the Project Engineer and Members of the safeguard team.