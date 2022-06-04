Consultations will be held here in the upcoming weeks, to discuss the National Fleet Expansion program for fisher-folk across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which was launched here yesterday.

Word of this came from Minister responsible for Fisheries, Saboto Caesar as he addressed yesterday’s launch.

The Government is partnering with the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) to implement the programme, which is geared towards increasing the number and size of fishing vessels here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar said the consultation will be held to ensure that the entire population understands the importance of the program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/DIALOGUE1.mp3

Minister Caesar said the Fisheries Division will be seeking to ensure that all the relevant systems are in place to develop a high quality fleet locally.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/DIALOGUE2.mp3