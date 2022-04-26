Conviasa Airline begins service at the AIA tomorrow

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will host a ceremony tomorrow for the arrival of the inaugural flight of Conviasa Airline.

The ceremony will be hosted at the VIP Lounge, Argyle International Airport (AIA) commencing at 11:40 a.m.

On Tuesday 26th April, 2022, Conviasa Airline will begin service from Caracas, Venezuela to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), arriving every other Tuesday.

The airline says the new service would allow its users to connect with flights to the United States, Europe and the Eastern Caribbean.