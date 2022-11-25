Cops warn about thefts from vehicles

Black Immigrant Daily News

Following four recent thefts from motor vehicles on Tortola within a week, police are asking the public to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are locked, particularly in parking lots.

Cash, bank cards, cellular phones and tools were among the items taken from unlocked vehicles during the week leading up to Nov. 16, police said that day.

Two of the incidents occurred in Road Town, two in Paraquita Bay, Police Information Officer Diane Drayton told the Beacon. In one incident, a woman was identified after a member of the public saw her opening the door of a vehicle, police said.

They did not mention whether she faces charges. In light of the thefts, the police are discouraging residents from leaving valuables in their vehicles. If there is no alternative, they added, residents should lock all doors and keep valuables out of sight.

Police are also asking the public to be on the lookout for people loitering and acting suspiciously in or around parking lots. To make a report, call police at 311.

NewsAmericasNow.com