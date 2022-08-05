Coreas Distribution defeated Transport and Works 5-2 yesterday afternoon in the CARIB/Wayne Crichton Division of the Breakaway Masters Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Akeem Barbour netted a hat-trick, and Atticus Enville scored the other two goals for Corea’s Distribution.

The scorers for Transport and Works were Darrel Samuel and Nicholas Smith.

Earlier in the day, System 3 beat Avenues 9-1 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-17 Competition.

The goals for System 3 were scored by Isiah Charles (3), Larzo Lynch (2), James Grant (2) and 1 each by Gabriel Jackson and Pharon Durham.

Kareem Davis converted the goal for Avenues.

Today at 2.45 p. m, Chelsea will meet Richmond Hill om the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-17 Division, and at 4.35 p. m, Combined Banks will play against Coreas Hazells in the CARIB/Wayne Crichton Firms Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.