Coronavirus lockdowns are still taking a toll on China’s factories

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Coronavirus outbreaks and strict lockdowns in China are continuing to take their toll on the country’s factories.

A private index measuring activity at factories in China fell to 49.1 in January from December’s 50.9. It’s the lowest level for the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index since February 2020, when the coronavirus first paralyzed large swathes of the Chinese economy

It’s also the sharpest contraction in industrial output since the pandemic initially broke out. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while anything above that gauge shows expansion.

“The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in China, and subsequent round of fresh restrictions, weighed on manufacturing performance at the start of 2022,” the index’s compiler, IHS Markit, said in a statement Sunday. The private survey is focused on small and medium-sized companies.

Bigger and state-owned firms didn’t seem to fare much better, according to data released by the government on Sunday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 50.1 in January from December’s 50.3. The official non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 51.1 in January from December’s 52.7.

Read More