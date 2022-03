Countries around the world are slashing education budgets. Children will suffer most

The content originally appeared on: CNN

This article has been edited from its original version. It was originally published in its entirety in the International Monetary Fund’s Spring 2022 issue of Finance & Development magazine. Yamini Aiyar is president and chief executive of India’s Center for Policy Research. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

My children last entered their school gates on March 10, 2020, weeks before India’s national lockdown was announced. Two years on, schools in much of the country remain closed. Some states went against the tide and reopened in 2021 — but only partially, limiting attendance to higher grades and only half the student body on a given day. Each time cases surged, schools were the first to close and only restarted in person months after every other economic activity had resumed.

The physical classroom has been replaced by the Zoom room, where my children wave to their friends and talk to their teachers through a little box. The emotional, developmental and learning costs of this transition from the classroom to the Zoom room are visible every day.

But my children are among the privileged few. For most of India, even the Zoom room is a luxury. In September 2021, a survey of 1,400 schoolchildren from disadvantaged homes across 15 states found that just 8% of children in rural areas and 24% in urban areas had access to regular online education. In effect, the bulk of India’s children have had no regular schooling for two years.

India is not alone. School closures affected 1.6 billion children across the globe. However, lower- and middle-income countries have closed schools for far longer than most higher-income countries. In parts of South Asia, Latin America and Africa, schools have been fully closed for over 80 weeks. Uganda, which reopened schools in January 2022, topped the charts with 82 weeks of partial or full closure.

Countries with the lowest digital access have also had the longest closures. A 2021 study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimates that only 41% of lower- and middle-income households in Asia have internet access.

Read More