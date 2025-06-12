Courts Ready Cash Donates $7,500 to Support Obesity Prevention 

Members of the Courts Ready Cash Team handing over the contribution to a member of the Rotary Club St. Vincent.

By Admin. Updated 10:50 a.m., Thursday, 12 June 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Courts Ready Cash brand has contributed $7,500 to the Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s Glow Run event, which aims to raise awareness about obesity prevention.

The donation which is both in cash and in kind, was made on 10 April and was received by members of the Rotary Club.

With this contribution, Courts Ready Cash has become a Gold Sponsor of the 10K Glow Run, which is expected to attract over 800 participants on Saturday, 14 June.

“We’re very happy to be able to partner with Rotary as we work very closely with them to try and curb and hopefully eradicate this non-communicable disease that is affecting so many Vincentians,” said Ms Lisa Veira, Marketing Officer at Courts St. Vincent Ltd.

“Courts continues to support all different entities, whether it be sports, culture, or health. We have given back to persons in the society that continue to support us,” Ms Veira added.

Members of the public who wish to register for the 10K Glow Run may do so at Courts’ main store in Kingstown and collect their packages this week.

President of Rotary Club St. Vincent Mrs Dawnette Constance said: The route features an exciting 10K run, beginning at the Cruise Ship Terminal. From there, attendees will make their way down to the Central Police Station on Bay Street, continue out of town via Town Hill, pass through Cane Garden, and head onto the E.T. Joshua Tarmac. The run concludes with a return to the Cruise Ship Terminal along the main road.

She said: “Rotary’s area of focus on Disease Prevention and Treatment aligns closely with efforts to combat rising health concerns like obesity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“Obesity is a growing public health issue that contributes to chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Through initiatives like the upcoming Glow Run, the Rotary Club of St.Vincent helps raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and healthy living,” she added.

“This vibrant, community-centered event not only promotes fitness but also reinforces Rotary’s commitment to preventing disease and encouraging healthier lifestyles across the island,” Mrs. Constance said.