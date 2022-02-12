Covid-19 cases continue to decline; 125 cases now active here in SVG – NBC SVG

There are now 125 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after 13 recoveries were recorded on Thursday February 10.

The Ministry of Health says six new PCR cases and six new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded on Thursday.

Eight persons are currently hospitalized. Two are fully vaccinated and six are unvaccinated.

8180 cases of Covid 19 and 6495 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

101 persons have died from the disease.