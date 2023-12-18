Covid- 19 cases still being recorded here in SVG

There are still cases of COVID19 being recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines, however, the numbers are not as high as they were during peak pandemic times.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning, Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shanika John encouraged persons to get tested.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/COVID-CASES.mp3

John encouraged persons take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/COVID-CASES1.mp3