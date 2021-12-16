Covid-19 spike in the Manchester United camp – NBC SVG

Manchester United have reported more positive coronavirus cases after the squad returned to training.

United shut down the first-team section of their training ground on Monday after a rise in coronavirus cases that resulted in Tuesday’s Premier League match against Brentford being postponed.

Manchester United did train yesterday but without the players who had returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Manchester United are scheduled to meet Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, it is not clear if that fixture will be played. The club is keeping the Premier league informed of developments.

Burnley’s Premier League match at home to Watford on yesterday was postponed because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Burnley’s squad.

It was the third Premier League match in the last week to have been called off because of COVID-19 outbreaks after Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Brighton last Sunday, and the Brentford versus Manchester United match on Tuesday.

In the latest round of coronavirus testing, 42 English Premier League players and staff tested positive in what was the highest recorded number in a seven-day period since testing began in May last year.

Following the introduction of new coronavirus rules in England to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, the English Premier League told clubs on 9th December to return to emergency measures, including social distancing and wearing masks.