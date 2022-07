The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines now stands at 115.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News, the latest death is an adult who was vaccinated over a year ago.

She is appealing to Vincentians to get their booster shots as she reminded the population that the COVID19 Pandemic is not over.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/115.mp3