Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John said the only vaccine currently available in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the Pfizer vaccine.

Ms. John also disclosed that the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 will soon be available here.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

