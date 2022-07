The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The United States is committed to assisting St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its efforts to combatting the spread of COVID-19.

The commitment came from US Ambassador to the OECS, Linda Taglia-la-tela who recently handed over a quantity of vaccines to this country.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/COVID-19-UPDATE-567.mp3