CPA Canada applauds successful Caribbean CFE writers

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) congratulates the 40 Caribbean students who successfully passed the Common Final Examination (CFE) from 2019-2022. This is an important milestone on their journey to become chartered professional accountants.

The CFE is a three-day evaluation designed to assess candidates’ knowledge, judgement and professional skills. It is a critical component of the Canadian CPA certification program that requires individuals to demonstrate a range of skills and competencies gained through education, examinations and work experience.

Two convocation ceremonies were hosted by CPA Canada. The first took place at the Sweetfield Manor Boutique Hotel on February 8, to recognize 30 individuals from Barbados, one graduate from Jamaica, one from St. Lucia and one graduate from Dominica. This was followed by an event at the LaVue Hotel and Beach Club on February 9, celebrating six individuals from St. Vincent and one graduate from St. Lucia.

These celebrations were the first in-person CPA Canada events held in the Caribbean since 2019, making them memorable occasions with family members, employers, mentors, CPA members and Fellows of the profession.

“Wherever your interests lie, you have the opportunity to lead meaningful and purpose-driven work” explained Pamela Steer, President and CEO of CPA Canada, who was honoured to speak at both events. “As strategic and trusted advisors, CPAs can help shape today’s data-driven marketplace, drive new forms of value creation, and be strong leaders in building a more inclusive and competitive economy.”

Esteemed guest in attendance included Miriam van Nie from the High Commission of Canada in Barbados.

