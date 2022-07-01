CPEA students to find out their placement for Secondary School today

Parents of Students who sat the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment are today finding out where they are being placed in secondary school.

This follows the announcement yesterday by the Ministry of Education that the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment Placement list has been released, and advised Parents and Guardians to check with the Children’s Primary Schools.

Minister of Education, Curtis King has congratulated the students who wrote the CPEA this year.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, the Minister said although he is pleased with the results of the CPEA, there is room for improvement.

Minister King says all of the students who wrote the CPEA are guaranteed a place in Secondary School.

