CPEA students to find out their placement in Secondary School today

Parents of Students who sat the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment are today finding out where they are being placed in secondary school.

This follows the announcement yesterday by the Ministry of Education that the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment Placement list has been released, and advised Parents and Guardians to check with the Children’s Primary Schools.

Minister of Education, Curtis King has congratulated the students who wrote the CPEA this year.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, the Minister said although he is pleased with the results of the CPEA, there is room for improvement.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/IMPROVE-PERFORMANCE.mp3

Minister King says all of the students who wrote the CPEA are guaranteed a place in Secondary School.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SCHOOL-PLACEMENT.mp3

The Ministry says students who placed in the first 500 have been assigned to institutions of their choice based on their positions overall, while students who did not place in the first 500 is likely to be assigned to a school in his or her locale

Minister King is in St. Maarten attending the Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on School Safety. The delegation also includes Senior Education Officer Dr. Idelia Ferdinand and Hulda Peters of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).