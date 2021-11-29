Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces men’s team for ODI and Twenty/20 series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan where they will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20 Internationals (T20Is) from 13th to 22nd December in Karachi.

A number of uncapped players have been included in both teams. Batsmen, Justin Greaves and Shamarh Brooks, left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie, and fast bowling allrounder, Odean Smith.

Smith and Motie are also selected in the Twenty/20 International squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling allrounder, Dominic Drakes. Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)Shai Hope (Vice Captain)Darren BravoShamarh BrooksRoston ChaseJustin GreavesAkeal HoseinAlzarri JosephGudakesh MotieAnderson PhillipNicholas PooranRaymon ReiferRomario ShepherdOdean SmithHayden Walsh Jr.

T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)Darren BravoRoston ChaseSheldon CottrellDominic DrakesShai HopeAkeal HoseinBrandon KingKyle MayersGudakesh MotieRomario ShepherdOdean SmithOshane ThomasHayden Walsh Jr.

Jason Holder is being rested for the tour due to workload management. Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are unavailable due to injury and rehabilitation

Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons are unavailable due to personal reasons