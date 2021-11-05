Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member West Indies squad for 2-match Test Series in Sri Lanka this month and next month.

Left-handed opening batsman, Jeremy Solozano is the only newcomer in the squad which was selected after two 3-day Best v Best practice matches and training sessions in Antigua and Barbuda.

The squad is: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano and Jomel Warrican.

The West Indies will play a four-day warm-up match in Colombo from 14th to 17th of this month. The 1st Test is scheduled for 21st to 25th November, with the 2nd Test from 29th November to 3rd December.

The series in Sri Lanka will be the second of six series, three at home and three away, that West Indies will play in the 2021 to 2023 ICC World Test Championship.