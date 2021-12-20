Cricket West Indies (CWI) will commence a new recruitment process for the Men’s Selection Panel – NBC SVG

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will commence a new recruitment process for the Men’s Selection Panel in January. CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams will oversee the process.

The contracts of Lead Selector, Roger Harper and fellow Selector, Miles Bascombe will end on 31st of this month and will not be renewed.

This means that a new panel of selectors will be in place from next year.

Head Coach, Phil Simmons will head an Interim Selection Panel which will include the captains of the respective men’s formats.