Crown Counsel Renee Simmons urges parents to check their children’s devices

Parents are urged to check the devices of their children to ensure that the content they are posting and consuming on the internet are appropriate for children.

The advice came from Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Renee Simmons.

Crown Counsel Simmons issued the advice while speaking on the On Beat Programme on NBC Radio last evening.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CHECK-DEVICES.mp3

Crown Counsel Simmons is encouraging young people to be mindful of the information that they post on the internet especially their location.

She pointed out that it is imperative that parents have this conversation with their children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/LOCATION.mp3