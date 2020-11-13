The first cruise to resume sailing in the Caribbean reported a preliminary COVID-19 positive case while in the Grenadines on Wednesday, and five cases have been confirmed on board since then. CNN i…
COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ship while in Grenadines
Fri Nov 13 , 2020
You May Like
Cruise ship reports COVID-19 outbreak while
The first cruise to resume sailing in the Caribbean reported a preliminary COVID-19 positive case while in the Grenadines on Wednesday, and five cases have been confirmed on board since then. CNN i…
COVID-19 outbreak on cruise ship while in Grenadines
Fri Nov 13 , 2020