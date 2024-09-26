Cuba and SVG strengthen ties as Cuban ambassador hosts SVG Cuba Friendship Society discussions

The Embassy of Cuba in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is meeting with the SVG Cuba Friendship Society as to strengthen solidarity between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez says a representative from Cuban institute of friendship with the people, Tamara Armenteros will lead the discussions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/SVG-CUBA-SOLIDARITY.mp3

Ms. Armenteros is looking forward to having fruitful discussions with the local officials.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/SVG-CUBA-SOLIDARITY1.mp3

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba commemorated 32 years of diplomatic relations on May 26, 2024.