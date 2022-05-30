Cuban anti-government activists face trial

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Havana (CNN)Two of Cuba’s most prominent anti-government activists are set to go on trial as early as Monday, according to fellow activists, proceedings that human rights groups have criticized as political persecutions.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Castillo Perez, known as “Osorbo,” are both members of the San Isidro Movement, a group of artists and activists who have clashed with Cuban officials over government censorship.

Both men appeared in the music video for the opposition song “Patria y Vida,” which means “homeland and life” in Spanish, a searing critique of the Cuban government.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara pictured in April 2021.

Osorbo, who rapped in parts of the song, shared two Latin Grammys that “Patria y Vida” won in 2021.

The Cuban government so far has not commented on the trials, but previously said both men are agents of the United States, paid to disrupt the social order on the communist-run island.

