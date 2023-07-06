Cuban government grants SVG twenty-one scholarships

Last Tuesday, twenty-one scholarships were granted to the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the Republic of Cuba.

They scholarships are for the 2023/2024 academic year and are available for Vincentian students who wish to pursue graduate and postgraduate studies at Cuban universities in the following areas:

7 scholarships for Medicine

4 scholarships for postgraduate Medical Studies (for graduates in Cuba)

1 scholarship for Dentistry

7 scholarships for nursing

1 scholarship for Engineering

1 scholarship in Health Technology

Persons who are interested are invited to contact the Public Service Commission for further information on the application procedure.