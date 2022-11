The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A call has been made for the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to make the Steel Pan the principal instrument in the nations’ schools.

Cultural Ambassador and President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small made the call during a recent interview with NBC News.

He says the steel pan plays a very important role in preserving Caribbean identity.

