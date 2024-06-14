Cultural Icon Julian ‘Peling’ Pollard Passes

The Mas fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the loss of a cultural giant, cultural icon, leader of the SVG Players International Mas Band and Cultural Ambassador, Julian ‘Peling’ Pollard.

Former Minister of Culture, Rene Baptiste says Pollard’s death is a great loss to the cultural community.

Baptiste says Pollard was far more than just a designer of costumes because he was very multi-talented and an integral part of National Development.

Baptiste says Pollard was a rare gem and has recommended that a scholarship be named to honour his memory..

