CUSTOMERS LOVING DIGITAL” SAYS DIGICEL ON ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Advertisements

Digicel is declaring its relaunch as a Digital Operator one year ago today a success as customers fully embrace the benefits of a digital lifestyle delivered on a supercharged network.

On 20th October last year, Digicel stepped out as a Digital Operator and committed to delivering customers 1440 minutes of digital experiences and engagement via its suite of apps, neatly packaged up in data-packed Digicel Prime Bundles, along with a promise of simply more.

In a clear indication that homegrown digital talent and innovation can take on Silicon Valley and prevail, the success is showing up in the numbers with 70% of data users already using and enjoying Digicel Prime Bundles and customer sentiment trending up with improving NPS (Net Promoter Score) numbers. Put simply, customers are loving digital.

Advertisements

Digicel’s commitment to delivering more is translating to a vibrant suite of content, entertainment and engagement-packed apps that are constantly growing and evolving as customers spend more and more time using and enjoying them.

That surge in popularity has seen the D’Music app song catalogue growing by 15 million to now offer 55 million songs with a strong and exciting mix of local, international and premium content; TV streaming app, PlayGo, adding 140 live TV channels to now boast 160 live TV channels; messaging,marketplace, job vacancy posting app, BiP now features almost one dozen local affinity partners offering amazing localized deals, offers and promotions. Customers also enjoy podcasting and radio streaming through the GoLoud app, offering 7 local radio stations covering every popular genre and taste.

In fact, from a standing start, GoLoud has found a previously untapped audience in the region with its engaging blend of podcasts, local radio and local DJ mixes making it Digicel’s fastest growing app.

In keeping with its promise of simply more, each of Digicel’s suite of apps will be marking one year of Digital Operator success with prizes, gifts and free premium content galore. Customers can look forward to a guaranteed Shake to Win on MyDigicel app on Wednesday 20th October, premium access plus a gift of 2GBs, to use on Wednesday 20th October for all D’Music users; premium channels available from 18th to 22nd October plus a gift of 2GBs per day for all customers using PlayGo; and a week of premium content and a gift of 2GBs per day for all SportsMax users – plus much more.

Commenting on one year as a Digital Operator, Digicel SVG CEO, Fanta Williams, said; “We have put our country on the map as a digital innovation hub. As a Digital Operator, we have opened up a world of digital experiences, engagement and possibilities for our customers and our simply more promise means that’s what we will keep doing. Our hallmark is making bold moves and this was our boldest yet as we took a leap into our digital future.”

Advertisements

She added; “The last year has been about building a solid base of engaged app users and strongly promoting the benefits of a digital lifestyle via our apps and our superior network. That focus is paying off as customers spend more and more of the 1440 minutes they have in each day with Digicel.”