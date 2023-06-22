CWSA advises customers to store water for up to three days

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority CWSA is closely monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm Bret, and advises customers to activate their household emergency water storage plan.

The Water Authority says this is to minimize the inconvenience that may be caused by an abrupt service disruption.

It says the expected heavy rainfall can result in mudflows, landslides and excess debris that may block the water intakes and damage pipelines.

The CWSA is recommending that each household tries to store enough water for approximately three days in clean and tightly closed containers.

The Water authority says in the event of a service disruption, it will work tirelessly towards the timely restoration of the affected system.

Photo credit: Clean Water