CWSA CEO urges Vincentians to Activate Personal Water Storage Plans

Chief Executive Officer of Central Water and Sewerage Authority Winsbert Quow is urging the Vincentian public to activate their personal water storage plans.

Quow was providing an update on the restoration works on the water systems following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

He again stressed the importance of having adequate water storage at homes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WATER-STORAGE-PLANS.mp3

Quow is recommending that households have adequate water storage for about three days.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WATER-STORAGE-PLANS1.mp3