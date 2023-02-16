CWSA/SWMU preparing to conduct its annual free White Goods collection Service

The Solid Waste Management Unit of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said it is preparing to conduct its free White Goods Collection service next week for its customers.

White goods include household items, large and small appliances, beds and bedding, gardening equipment and barrels.

Public Relations and Marketing Assistant at the CWSA, Samantha George said the program commenced in 2011 and is held twice annually.

This edition of the free White Goods Collection service will run from Monday February 20th to Saturday February 26th .