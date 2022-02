The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Plans are being advanced by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority to develop a Well at Overland, so as to have a regular supply of water for residents in North Windward.

This was among several issues addressed by General Manager Garth Saunders while speaking on Radio recently.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/WATER-WELL.mp3