CWSA’s Waste Management Program made great strides over the years – says CEO of CWSA

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority has made significant strides with regards to its Waste Management Program.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer, Winsbert Quow, as he delivered an address at the launch of the Environmentally Friendly Schools Competition.

Mr. Quow says the aim is to have St. Vincent and the Grenadines named as the cleanest country in the world.

