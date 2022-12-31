Cyclist killed in collision on highway

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

An unidentified cyclist was killed while trying to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the man was crossing the highway near Nestlé with his bicycle around 2.20 am when he stumbled and fell.

At the same time, a 28-year-old man driving a Nissan X-trail was heading east along the highway and collided with the cyclist.

The driver notified the police but the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by DMO Dr Sudhir Iswaravaka.

NewsAmericasNow.com