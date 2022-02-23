Da Brat Marries Her ‘Soulmate’ Judy Dupart In Atlanta See The Photos

Da Brat and her soulmate Judy Dupart Tie The Knot

Love filled the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, on Tuesday, February 22, also called 2/22/22, when rapper Da Brat and entrepreneur Judy Dupart got hitched.

Fuschia and white was the order of the day, as the lovely blend found itself everywhere from flowers to drapery and even bridesmaid and groomsmen outfits. The two lovebirds kept it traditional with all-white ensembles by Esé Azénabor, as they stood in from of one hundred of their closest family and friends to say their I Dos!

Those in attendance included Da Brat’s close friend and musical partner producer Jermaine Dupri who walked Brat down the aisle. Damon Dupart Sr., Judy’s brother, had the honors of marching her to the alter. Also in attendance was Da Brat’s sister, the actress LisaRaye McCoy, who joined in as a bridesmaid. Brat and her sister ended their feud early last year at the rapper’s birthday party.

While “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross served as the soundtrack to their ceremonial entrance, Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson provided some soulful ballads throughout.

Smiles and warm embraces were abundant, as seen from the pictures from the event. For Judy Dupart and Da Brat, this moment was already destined to happen.

Da Brat told People Magazine, “I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

She continued, “She’s the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid. I think it’s important that people express how they really feel,” she adds. “So many people live for other people and they live by the judgment of other people. I think it’s very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don’t suppress it. Don’t hide it. You only live once.”

Da Brat, 47, opened up to the public about her sexuality in 2020. The couple has plans to take their union to newer heights after their recent announcement about the forthcoming extension of their family. For now, the rings are now firmly seated, and papers signed, which means it’s time for the newest celebrity couple on the block to enjoy their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

EllyB Events (Eliana Baucicault) and Pomp Posh Event Decor, along with Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss, were all instrumental in making the couple’s big day a true dream come true. The wedding will be captured in the new season of their reality show Brat Loves Judy.